HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to reports of a woman being stabbed near a gas station in Hollywood.

The incident happened in the area of South Federal Highway and Moffett Street around 3:40 a.m., Thursday.

7News crews apparently saw a woman sitting on a curb covered in blood.

When police arrived on the scene, they were seen putting pressure on the wound and assessing the victim until Hollywood Fire Rescue arrived. The victim was seen with a bandage around her neck. During the assessment the woman was alert and talking.

A man who works at a nearby motel told 7News that police spoke to him and told him that the woman was stabbed.

While details about what led up to stabbing remains limited, a car with evidence markers around it was towed away from across the street in the parking lot of a Walgreens. The car also had a ‘Uber’ sign on the dash.

The car likely belonged to the victim, but it’s unclear if she was working at the time of the incident.

7News has reached out to Hollywood Police for more information and an update on the victim’s condition.

