FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman remains in the hospital, days after being attacked by a dog in Fort Lauderdale.

Martina Bernard suffered injuries that were life threatening in the attack last Friday and has been recovering in the hospital ever since.

The attack occurred near Southwest 14th Terrace and Seventh Street.

Neighbors said Bernard is an animal control officer and was doing a wellness check on the dog when it attacked her.

The neighbors helped get the dog off Bernard before first responders arrived.

The dog has since been euthanized.

Bernard is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.