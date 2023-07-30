WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she was found unconscious in an apartment in West Park that had caught fire.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 4000 block of Southwest 23rd Street, at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said the fire ignited in the kitchen of the apartment unit.

Crews arrived to find the woman unresponsive in a bedroom.

First responders resuscitated the victim and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she is said to be recovering.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames and prevent them from spreading to other units in the apartment complex.

An investigation into what sparked the fire is currently underway.

