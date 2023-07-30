An apartment fire in West Park left one person injured.

The flames ignited in the kitchen of an apartment unit along the 4000 block of Southwest 23rd Street around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Broward Sherriff’s Office, fire rescue crews found one woman unresponsive in a bedroom when they arrived at the scene.

First responders resuscitated her and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where she is said to be recovering.

The fire was extinguished and no damage was extended to other units in the apartment complex.

An investigation to find out what sparked the fire is underway.

