PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A trip to the Broward Mall in Plantation changed a woman’s life. Now she’s talking about the moment she was followed and attacked, as she prepares to take legal action against the shopping center.

The woman, who was not identified, shared her ordeal during a news conference held Thursday.

“I am a young adult living with autism spectrum disorder who was sexually assaulted in a family restroom at the Broward Mall,” she said.

The woman said she is coming forward now in hopes of protecting others.

“I was sexually assaulted on May 14, 2022, and my life has never been the same,” she said.

The woman, who is in her mid-30s, said she was at the Broward Mall that day volunteering to help others with autism.

The victim was at the food court when, Plantation Police said, 41-year-old Terrance Style, forced her into a restroom and sexually assaulted her.

Kimberly Wald, the woman’s attorner, described what investigators said happened next,

“He took our client down an isolated hallway to a family restroom, where he locked himself in the stall with our client and sexually molested and assaulted her,” said Wald.

The woman immediately told someone what she said happened.

Style was arrested in the parking lot of the mall. Police said he was carrying a bag full of weapons and ammunition,.

“He came with an ax, with a knife, scissors, box cutters, multiple guns,” said Wald.

Style faces five charges of sexual assault. He is out on bond as his criminal case continues.

Wald said the mall did not provide enough security and has filed a lawsuit.

“My goal is to make malls safer for adults and children with autism spectrum disorders,” said the victim.

7News reached out to Broward Mall. In a statement, a spokesperson wrote:

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of our shoppers, employees, and retailers. We make significant security investments both in personal and technology, as well as cooperate with local law enforcement teams as needed.” Matt Ehrie, Broward Mall Management

The woman’s attorneys said their client will never fully recover from what she said happened that day.

“I want to bring awareness to sexual assaults that occur to adults and children with developmental disabilities,” said the victim.

Through her attorneys, the woman said she not necessarily motivated by money when she decided to file the lawsuit but by wanting to see changes and increased security in places like malls.

