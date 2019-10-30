Woman missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a Pompano Beach woman who was last seen at her residence.

According to BSO, Stacey Damato, 51, was last seen leaving her house at 2731 NE 14th St., at around 9 a.m., Monday.

Deputies describe Damato as a woman of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes standing 5 feet, 6 inches and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Damato was last seen wearing a white tank top, jean shorts and sneakers.

She was driving her grey 2014 Cadillac CTS with the Florida license tag LUCP55 at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information regarding Damato’s whereabouts, call BSO Missing Persons at 954-321-4268 or BSO Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.

You can also call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible to a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.