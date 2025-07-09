FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was trapped in a house fire in April had the opportunity to meet the firefighters who saved her life.

Laurie Bloch was inside her home as the flames and smoke swirled around her. Months later, the life-saving moment brought strangers together.

“Hi, you saved my life.” said Bloch.

“You are more than welcome,” said a firefighter.

She made it out alive because of the Fort Lauderdale firefighters who were able to free her and her bed-ridden husband, from a burning house.

“You are welcome, happy to see you.” said firefighter during the reunion.

“Thank you, I’m happy to be seen,” said Bloch.

The fire broke out inside their Wilton Manors home on April 23.

Fire crews arrived within minutes to find flames spreading rapidly through the home, with the couple trapped inside.

“So, I was taking care of him at home for the last year and a half, that’s why he was in bed and couldn’t get out of the house easily,” said Bloch.

Firefighters got them both out, but her husband, Charles Bloch would not survive.

His sons, one being a fire captain with Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue and the other a Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge, were in attendance for the emotional reunion to show their appreciation for the crew who did all they could to save their father and step-mother.

“I want to express my family profound gratitude for what you did.” said their son, Jason.

Laurie was transported to the hospital for burn treatment.

Although she’s still recovering, she did not pass up the opportunity to meet the team that saved her life.

“So grateful they would take the time to meet with us so that we could thank them, which is not even a strong enough word to let them know that their work resulted in a life saved, mine, and thank them for rescuing my husband who didn’t make it, but he was saved from the burning house.” said Bloch.

“That’s what we saw today. we saw closure for our firefighters and closure for the family,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

