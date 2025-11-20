OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A 70-year-old woman took a seat in the ADA section of a Broward County Transit ride, unaware that her ride would end with her battered and bruised after being attacked by a fellow bus rider.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives are releasing video of the attack that happened on Oct. 21st in hopes of identifying the woman who pestered the elderly woman before punching her repeatedly.

According to detectives, the attacker was standing in front of the victim and bumped into her several times due to the movement of the bus.

The elderly victim asked the attacker for some space and that is when a verbal argument ensued.

As the argument escalated, the attacked intentionally and forcefully pushed her body into the victim several times.

The attacker then grabbed a grocery bag and struck the victim in the face with it. The victim used her cane to defend herself and the attacker punched her multiple times in the head.

Bystanders on the bus came to the victim’s defense and separated her from the attacker.

The bus driver, who saw the incident, stopped the bus at the 4100 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes where the attacker and another woman with her fled.

The victim suffered bruising on her forehead but declined to be transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the identity of the attacker or the woman with her is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Unit Detective Andres Lopez at 954-321-4915 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.