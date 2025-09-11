DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is grateful to be alive and heading home as she continues her journey to recovery after being struck by a vehicle in Deerfield Beach.

Fanny Shindle was crossing East Hillsboro Boulevard with her boyfriend, Jesse Abernathy, after having dinner at The Cove Waterfront Restaurant and Tiki Bar on Aug. 29 when she spotted a speeding car heading their way.

The 58-year-old victim managed to push Abernathy out of the way, but she was seriously injured, suffering multiple broken bones in the crash.

Abernathy also suffered minor injuries.

The driver, who the couple believed was going double the speed limit, kept heading westbound from the Hillsboro Bridge without stopping.

Nearly two weeks later, Shindle is grateful to still be alive.

“Extremely hard just to get up out of bed. I mean, you really appreciate, you don’t realize,” said Shindle. “I have a whole different lease on life. It’s like a miracle I’m here.”

911 calls released by authorities captured Abernathy alerting police immediately after the crash.

“We were walking across the street, this guy came flying through, like, out of nowhere,” said Abernathy.

Shindle described the moment she was struck.

“I remember seeing a beautiful, brand-new car. There’s no car there but one car right at the top of the bridge, and I remember all of a sudden it coming quick, and I pushed him because he was walking slow, and I said, ‘Move,’ and that’s the last thing I remember,” she said.

Abernathy has been at her bedside ever since that day.

Shindle suffered multiple serious injuries in the crash.

“She had several rib fractures, several fractures in her spine,” said Natalie Mitchell, a nurse.

Shindle underwent several surgeries for her numerous injurie. On Thursday, she left Broward Health North for the first time since the crash to begin rehab.

As Shindle begins the next steps of her recovery, the couple can’t stop thinking about the driver who hit her and never stopped to help.

“It’s surreal that this even happened, and it’s mind-boggling that some lowlife could actually do this and not even come forward,” said Shindle.

Broward Sheriff’s Office told 7News they are investigating and reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

Shindle’s family has set up a $5,000 reward for any information that helps catch the driver.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

