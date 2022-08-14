COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed and a police officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a violent crash in Coconut Creek that led to an hours-long road closures, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road, just before 4 a.m., Sunday.

The collision involved a Coconut Creek Police officer and a woman behind the wheel of a while sedan.

Coconut Creek Police and Margate Fire Rescue units responded to the scene shortly after.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Back at the scene, cameras captured the victim’s mangled car.

The westbound lanes of Sample Road between Northwest 42nd Avenue and Lyons Road were closed for hours while officers investigated.

The officer involved was also transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and is said to be OK.

The westbound lanes of Sample Road reopened at around 10:30 a.m.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit has taken over the ongoing investigation.

