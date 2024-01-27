LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lauderhill that left a woman dead.

Lauderhill Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 2000 block of Northwest 46th Avenue, at around 5:50 a.m., Saturday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units arrived and pronounced the woman deceased.

The motive remains unknown, and the investigation is underway.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

