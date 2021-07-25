FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family grieving the loss of a young woman who was killed in a fiery wreck in Fort Lauderdale said they are devastated by the sudden loss, as loved ones came together at the crash site to pay tribute to her.

Surveillance video recorded from a gas station captured the split second that ended Chadaja Bess’ life along the 2400 block of Sunrise Boulevard, just after 1 a.m. on July 18.

Her mother, Linda Ellis, said her daughter was a passenger in the BMW involved in the wreck.

“I never thought in a million years that I would have to bury my 20-year-old,” she said.

Cellphone video shot by a witness captured the BMW engufed in flames.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the BMW raced through the intersection, ran a red light and collided with a Chevy pickup truck before it slammed into a power pole.

The driver of the Chevy is OK, investigators said.

“Y’all kids out here, y’all driving cars so reckless, speeding in traffic and stuff, putting other people’s lives in danger,” said Ellis.

Police said the driver of the BMW remains in the hospital.

Family members said he was Bess’ boyfriend.

A memorial was held Sunday to remember a young life that, Ellis said, did not have to end like this, and so soon.

“She had her whole life ahead of her,” she said, “and I know it ain’t good to question God.”

Bess’ family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

