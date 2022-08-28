OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took two teenage boys into custody after they led officers in a chase that ended in a violent multi-vehicle crash in Oakland Park that claimed a woman’s life and left five others injured, investigators said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the chaotic chain of events began about eight miles away, with a home burglary in the area of Mercedes Drive and Westlake Drive in Fort Lauderdale, just before 5 a.m., Sunday.

People inside the house were sleeping when, according to detectives, thieves stole the keys to three cars outside of their home and drove away in those vehicles.

Investigators said an officer spotted one of the stolen vehicles, a white Mercedes-Benz, and a pursuit ensued. It would come to a crashing end near Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road.

Edras Lopez said his pregnant sister was in a car with her friend at the time.

“My sister she called me, and she said she was driving straight on Oakland Park [Boulevard] and had a green light when a car came out of the middle of nowhere and pushed her car away,” he said.

Lopez said his sibling frantically called him to the scene, but by the time he got there, she had already been taken to the hospital.

“Her friend, she’s crying outside the car, too. She said she cannot feel her hand, she cannot feel her stomach, and you mention my sister, she’s pregnant, and I worry about her,” he said.

Cameras captured multiple damaged cars along the grass and sidewalks near the road.

Police said the teens ran from the crash site but were later caught and taken into custody.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded to the scene of the crash to assist Fort Lauderdale Police.

According to BSO, Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews transported the injured victims to a nearby hospital, where a woman was pronounced dead.

Traffic on Oakland Park Boulevard was temporarily diverted as officers investigated the scene. The roadway has since reopened to traffic

It remains unclear whether or not the two other vehicles that were stolen have been located.

Fort Lauderdale Police detectives have also not specified what happened to the subjects who were driving the other stolen cars.

BSO detectives are investigating the traffic fatality.

