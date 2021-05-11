Woman killed after hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit-and-run has left a South Florida woman dead.

LaMercie Morency was killed Monday night in Fort Lauderdale.

Investigators believe a dark-colored car hit the 35-year-old as she tried to cross 36th Avenue and West Davie Boulevard, and the driver took off.

They said the vehicle should have noticeable damage to the front end and windshield.

If you know anything, call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

