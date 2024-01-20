POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed after she crashed into a building in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 15th Street and South Dixie Highway. just after 2 a.m., Saturday.

Detectives said the victim driving into the structure, which was under construction.

Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

