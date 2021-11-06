HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving along the Florida Turnpike near Hollywood, authorities said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened along the northbound lanes near Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, just before 1 a.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, a woman driving an SUV was approaching Griffin Road when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the right side of an unoccupied truck parked on the inside paved shoulder of South Griffin Road.

Authorities said the SUV overturned, and the driver was ejected.

An approaching sedan was unable to stop and struck the SUV and the driver.

The woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Troopers shut down all lanes of the Turnpike near Griffin road while they investigated. The roadway reopened just before 6 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

