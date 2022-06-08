DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Davie.

The crash occurred on the highway near U.S. Route 441, just before 6 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce showed a body covered with a yellow tarp on the road surrounded by state trooper vehicles.

The person that was killed was a woman that was standing outside of her vehicle, which was disabled on the highway when she and her car were hit.

A four-year-old boy was also in the car and was transported with minor injuries.

Three vehicles were involved in the the wreck.

The westbound lanes in the area were shut down for several hours and were reopened at around 11:20 a.m.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.