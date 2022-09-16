DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is behind bars after she helped her daughter assault a young student outside of a middle school.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident on Tuesday, as cellphone video helped investigators identify the mother and the other woman involved.

The mother is now being charged with child abuse, battery, and contributing to a delinquency of a minor.

Sabrina Thomas, 50, and her daughter beat up a child outside of Olsen Middle School after a fight broke out; the reason why it began was unknown.

Thomas was arrested Thursday night, along with her daughter, after the video of the two harassing a sixth grader went viral;

The video showed Thomas’s daughter pulling the 11-year-old’s hair, which dragged her to the ground, and Thomas joined in on the violence later in the footage.

Thomas is being held in the Broward County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

