DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is behind bars after she joined her daughter in the assault of an 11-year-old student outside of a middle school.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident on Tuesday, as cellphone video helped investigators identify the mother and the other woman involved.

The mother is now being charged with child abuse, battery and contributing to a delinquency of a minor.

Sabrina Thomas, 50, and her teenage daughter beat up a sixth grader outside of Olsen Middle School after a fight broke out.

Cellphone video that has since gone viral captured the moment Thomas’ teenage daughter grabbed the victim by the hair, yanked her down to the ground and dragged her several feet across a sidewalk.

Moments later, Thomas and her daughter are seen hitting the girl repeatedly in the head and face.

“You should know better not to put your hands on a child; you have a child of your own,” said a man who was shocked to learn about the beating.

“[Thomas] should have never gotten involved other than to contact somebody from the school, an authority that could try to find out what happened and how to stop that,” said parent Eva Cuello.

The reason why the altercation began remains unknown.

Thomas was arrested Thursday night, along with her daughter, after the video of the two harassing a sixth grader went viral.

Students at Olsen Middle School reacted to the arrest on Friday.

Speaking in Spanish, a student who identified himself as Santiago said Thomas should have never gotten involved, especially when the original fight was between two children.

Thomas is being held at the Broward County Jail on $1,000 bond. She has posted bond and is expected to be released later on Friday.

