PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The woman who was struck, possibly on purpose, at a gas station in Pembroke Park remains in the hospital in a lot of pain, as police continue their search for the driver responsible.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, Sandra Alexandre said she and the rest of her family want justice for what was done to her sister, 32-year-old Maggie Alexandre, early Thursday morning.

“It’s going to be a long road to recovery because, I mean, she has, like, both legs are broken,” said Sandra.

Maggie’s family is reaching out for support. They have created a GoFundMe after the crash that left their loved one badly hurt.

Sandra told 7News her sister is still in a hospital bed.

“She was on a ventilator, her face was swollen, she has external ironings on her right leg,” she said.

The violent crash happened as Maggie stopped for gas after work at the Orion gas station on Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment of impact.

“This could not be a coincidence; I don’t think that it’s an accident,” said Sandra.

The driver of a gray sedan is seen speeding up, with no attempt to move out of the way or stop.

“As soon as my sister came into view, they hit the gas full speed and hit her, and the angle of the vehicle was aiming right at her,” said Sandra.

Pembroke Park Police also believe the driver likely meant to hit Maggie.

“It appears to us that it was done intentionally and struck her,” said Pembroke Park Police Detective Ray Casas. “She told us this morning the vehicle sped up to her attempting to kill her.”

Detectives are now searching for the driver.

“She doesn’t have any enemies. We have no leads, we have nothing right now,” said Casas.

Police are looking for either a gray, four-door gray Honda Civic, possibly a 2022 model, or a BMW sedan.

Maggie’s family members hope someone recognizes the car in the video and helps put the person responsible behind bars.

“Only an evil coward would hit another human being and leave, and just let the person lay on the ground to die,” said Sandra.

If you would like to make a donation to the GoFundMe page created for Maggie, click here.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.