SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet owner is relieved after one of her precious animals is found after it ran off after a frightening car accident.

Sparkle the dog is safe, fed and bathed all thanks to those at Bruno Happy Dogs in Southwest Ranches. Sparkle was found Monday morning roaming the neighborhood, which was about two miles from the crash site.

Sparkle’s owner was able to hear that her dog was found and is safe, Tuesday.

The black labrador mix has been lost since Saturday night.

“Very slowly with a lot of calm, we went towards her, and immediately when we touched her she was just like giving kisses and licking, it seem like she comes from a very lovable family, and you can see that from first glance,” Helena Nunez said.

But Sparkle has been in good hands at Bruno Happy Dogs.

“So our first piece of information of course was the collar that had her name and the phone number, so we first contacted that,” Nunez said.

Sparkle’s owner, Gwen McClellan, did not answer their call because she is in the hospital recovering from a bad crash that happened Saturday night.

The crash happened along Sheridan Street near Northwest 130th Avenue.

Her four dogs were with her in the van. Two were recovered, but her two labradors mixes, Angel and Sparkle, ran off.

“I want to find my babies and bring them back home. They’ve never been away from me,” McClellan said as she fought back tears.

After watching her story on 7News, Nunez said they made the connection.

“Hi Gwen how are you? I’m calling from Bruno Happy Dogs, we just want to let you know that Sparkle is with us,” Nunez said.

7News was there went she told McClellan that Sparkle had been found and is safe.

“I really thank you very much, I really really do. I don’t know what to say, I’m just so happy they found her,” McClellan said on the phone.

They told McClellan that they are happy to take care of Sparkle as she recovers.

“Beyond the accident, losing you four dogs, we believe it might have been the biggest pain, so if we can just help her by taking Sparkle for the moment, that’s what gives us the most tranquility knowing that we can provide for Sparkle, at least for the moment, a place that she’s safe, and beyond that that she’s happy and well taken care of,” Nunez said.

McClellan told 7News she is grateful that Bruno Happy Dogs will be able to keep Sparkle.

Her other dog, Angel, is still missing and McClellan said that police told her that on Monday they have spotted Angel in a wooded area where the crash happened.

Those at Bruno Happy dogs are planning on taking Sparkle to see if they have any luck finding Angel as she is not used to being around people and is afraid.

