PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was injured after a vehicle crashed into them and then fled the scene at a South Florida gas station.

Pembroke Park Police units responded to the Orion Gas Station, located on 3964 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials are searching for a 2022 four-door gray Honda Civic as the subject’s vehicle.

Gas station video shows the car speeding into the person as they crossed the parking lot of the gas station.

According to police, the car sped up as it inched closer to the victim, causing them to believe it might have been intentional.

As of late Friday afternoon, the person’s condition is unknown.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.