LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lauderhill that left a woman hospitalized.

Around 10:30a.m.,Wednesday there were reports of a shooting in the area of 421 Northwest 33rd Street.

Lauderhill Police arrived on scene and located a woman that was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

She is currently in stable condition.

According to police, all parties involved in the incident stayed on scene, but what led up up to the shooting remains under investigation.

Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene to conduct a further investigation.

