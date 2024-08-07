LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman was hospitalized after an incident occurred at a club in Lauderhill, police said.

It happened at Lallos, located near 1400 N. State Road 7 around 2 a.m., Wednesday morning.

There was a ticketed event at the club to celebrate Jamaican Independence Day.

The Lauderhill Police Department arrived at the scene and observed a crowd disassembling in the area.

According to police, an adult female sustained an injury and was transported to HCA Florida Plantation Emergency by a friend. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The mother of a 19-year-old woman who was at the club told 7News an incident happened inside the restaurant and her daughter had to get 20 stitches in her foot after stepping on glass during the chaos that erupted inside.

“Something tells me to grab our bags and as soon as reached for them, I’m slammed into the gate,” said the injured woman after she was released from the hospital. “Somebody was climbing over. My friend said they were pushing her head down trying to get out. Glass broke, then my foot got sliced open. I heard screaming and I’m just looking. There’s a lot of commotion. The DJ’s music was still playing so you don’t really hear it.”

It is unclear what led to the panic at the restaurant.

In May of 2023, three people were shot at the club during a holiday party. Luckily, they all survived.

The Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene to conduct a further investigation.

