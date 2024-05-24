FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was identified after she was arrested following a pursuit by the Florida Highway Patrol that ended in front of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building.

Twenty-one-year-old Greta Jiah Denise Daise was charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated battery, fleeing and eluding, and resisting arrest.

Daise refused to appear in court Friday morning, but her bond was set to $29,500.

According to FHP, Daise was behind the wheel of a 2013 black Cadillac Sedan on Thursday and was driving recklessly eastbound on State Road 84 as it entered the Turnpike.

At around 2:30 p.m, investigators said, she then did a U-turn to travel westbound on State Road 84 and crashed into a gray pickup truck.

Troopers conducted a PIT maneuver in the area of State Road 84 and Marina Mile Road once they were off the highway. They blocked the vehicle at the gate within the BSO Research and Training Center, which brought the brief pursuit to an end.

