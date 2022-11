FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian walking with her bike near the railroad tracks in Fort Lauderdale was hurt when a Brightline train hit her bicycle.

The crash happened near East Sunrise Boulevard and Flagler Drive, Tuesday night.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with a minor leg injury.

