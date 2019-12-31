Woman hurt after Corvette impaled by street sign on I-95 in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Hallandale Beach sent a street sign flying into a sports car.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene as the pole jutted out from the back of a Chevrolet Corvette in the shoulder of the highway, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. as the driver of the Corvette was heading northbound and approaching the Pembroke Road exit.

Investigators said the sign somehow ended up as debris on the roadway. A car hit it, sending it airborne and into the back windshield of the Corvette.

“I didn’t even see it. It just happened really fast,” said the driver of the Corvette, who identified himself as Malcolm.

The driver said he was heading to the gym before going to New Year’s Eve festivities when he thought he had been rear-ended.

“It’s scary. I thought somebody snatched into me. I didn’t know it was a sign until I pulled over and got out of the car,” said Malcolm.

Officials said between four and five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities said a woman who was riding in another car was injured. Paramedics have transported her to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment.

The woman’s husband said her injuries are very minor, and she is expected to be released soon.

No one else was hurt.

Aerial cameras captured the Corvette heading back into traffic with its rear window blown out at around 4:10 p.m.

The northbound off-ramp to Pembroke Road and two right northbound lanes remain shut down, but they are expected to reopen sometime after 5 p.m.

