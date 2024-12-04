FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale after a woman was stabbed by a suspect and was also possibly struck by their vehicle, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene in the 2900 block of Southwest 13th Street, Wednesday morning.

According to police, when they located the victim, her injuries were consistent with being stabbed, as well as possibly being struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

The woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Her identity has not been disclosed.

A description of the suspect or their vehicle has not been released by police.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story

