CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been hospitalized and another person was detained by police after shots rang out in Coral Springs.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the alleyway behind a shopping center located at 7751 W Sample Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to Broward Health North with serious injuries.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where there appeared to be a white van that crashed into a gray sedan. Steps away from the two vehicles were pieces of medical equipment left behind by first responders.

Authorities said they have a person of interest in custody.

The exact circumstances that led up to the shooting remains unclear.

The nature of the relationship between the victim and the individual in custody is also unknown.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Coral Springs Police Department at (954)344-1800.

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