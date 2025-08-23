FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to a hospital after trouble on the tracks in downtown Fort Lauderdale led to an overnight wreck involving a train and three vehicles near a popular bar, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 200 block of Southwest Second Street, at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The chaotic wrecks left late-night witnesses stunned.

“We just hear ‘boom,’ and it was super loud,” said witness Tyler Bland.

“We were like, ‘What was that?’ Then we see people panicking,” said witness Andres Chaparro.

Cellphone video captured a black pickup truck wedged up against a train, as well as another vehicle pushed up onto a sidewalk near the front of The Den Sports Bar + Lounge.

Video also shows a third vehicle in the middle of the road, surrounded by stunned bystanders.

Investigators said the three vehicles involved were stopped on the tracks, and the drivers were trying to get out of the approaching train’s path.

Two of the vehicles were able to move but crashed. One of the, hit a woman on the street, police said.

The truck simply could not move in time and was struck by the oncoming train.

A video posted to Instagram showed the gates were down when the three cars were stopped in the tracks.

“They came down, the cars, they were so trapped, and so, that’s why you couldn’t go anywhere,” said Chaparro.

“With all the people who walk around and all the people who usually come to The Den, I’m very surprised it wasn’t worse than it was,” said Bland.

A woman who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera told 7News she saw it happen, and she’s still shaken.

“Definitely something I’ve never seen before and I don’t want to see again,” she said. “It was actually – it was traumatizing.”

Paramedics rushed the injured pedestrian to an area hospital. As of Saturday night, her condition is unknown.

The Den sustained some damage, but 7News has learned the business plans to reopen later on Saturday.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

