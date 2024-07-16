NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in North Lauderdale on Monday evening.

Just before 6:45 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue unites responded to a call near the 1000 block of Southwest 76th Avenue. Once they arrived, emergency crews found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was quickly transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

BSO’s Crime Scene and Homicide units were notified of this incident and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have bee made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

