LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, she was shot in the middle of a busy Lauderdale Lakes roadway, temporarily placing a nearby elementary school on lockdown.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near North State Road 7 and Northwest 38th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives said the shooting started in front of Park Lakes Elementary School and came to an end about 10 blocks south.

As a result, the campus was placed on lockdown.

According to officials, a woman in her 70s may have been caught in the middle of the crossfire while heading southbound on State Road 7.

“What it appears, from the preliminary information at this point, is that occupants of a black sedan fired multiple rounds from their vehicle in this general area and then fled northbound on North State Road 7,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

Paramedics transported the injured woman to Broward Health Medical Center. She is expected to be OK.

7News cameras showed paramedics wheeling the victim into Broward Health Medical Center.

Back at the scene of the incident, cameras captured a blue-green Honda SUV with bullet holes where investigators believe the victim came under fire.

Cameras also showed a gold colored Hyundai sedan parked in the middle of a shopping center exit, also with bullet holes, cordoned off with crime scene tape.

State Road 7 was shut down in both directions between NW 44th Street and Oakland Park Boulevard. It has since reopened to traffic.

The shooting took place near the Walmart where, authorities said, off-duty Walmart employee fatally shot a customer.

“It’s getting ridiculous, it’s getting out of hand. Really, it’s getting out of hand,” said a resident.

“I hate stuff like this happening to the community,” said another resident, “but I was born and raised here, my parents live right down the street, and with the schools in the area, it’s unfortunate that it happened this way.”

“That’s all I can say, is be safe and stay home,” said an onlooker.

Authorities continue their search for the black car involved in the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.