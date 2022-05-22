FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after she came under fire in downtown Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call about a shooting along the 200 block of Southwest Third Avenue, just after 5:15 a.m., Saturday.

Police arrived to the scene to find the injured victim.

Paramedics transported her to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Detectives said the gunman fled the scene and remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

