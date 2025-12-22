FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after she came under fire at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale in broad daylight, police said, triggering a search for the gunman responsible.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at the Chevron location along Northwest 62nd Street, near 31st Avenue, just after 3:35 p.m. on Sunday.

First responders arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed the patient to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. As of Monday morning, her condition is unknown.

Investigators said this was an isolated incident, and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

