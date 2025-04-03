FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 3100 block of Port Royale Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, responding officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed the patient to Broward Health Medical Center. While her condition is unclear, she underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

7News cameras captured police tape blocking off a large area of the apartment complex for many hours. Officers were also seen holding a baby who could possibly also be a victim.

Officers established a perimeter to attempt to locate a subject.

As of Wednesday night, the subject remains on the loose.

The relationship between the victim, the subject and the baby remains unclear.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.