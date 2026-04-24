MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was found suffering from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in Miramar, police said.

Miramar Police units responded to a call of a robbery at the Miramar Lakes apartments along North Preserve Way, off Pembroke Road, at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officers arrived to find the injured victim in an apartment. She was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Just after 5 a.m., 7News cameras captured a crime scene van and several police cruisers, as well as crime scene tape cordoning off a portion of the complex.

A crime scene investigator with plastic over her shoes was seen walking into the apartment unit, and other investigators were seen heading toward the back of the complex.

Detectives are expected to provide further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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