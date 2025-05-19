FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in the Croissant Park neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale as officials investigate a reported shooting that left a woman hospitalized.

The shooting happened along the 900 block of Crescent Park Southwest 16th Street and Ninth Avenue early Monday morning.

It appears a party was being held at an Airbnb when some form of an altercation transpired and shots were fired.

A woman was struck by the gunfire and taken to the Broward Health. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Neighbors said they heard a lot of commotion coming from the house before gunfire erupted.

“I’m going to shoot you. I’m going to shoot you’ So I’m like alright the cops are here, everything’s under control and then I would say about 10 minutes later I heard whoosh, whoosh,” said a man.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the investigation unfolded and articles of clothing were seen scattered in the roadway.

Initially, there was a large crowd of people at scene and authorities were seen talking to potential witnesses—eventually that crowd dispersed.

Police used crime scene tape to set up a large perimeter as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials have not released the victims’ identity.

As part of their investigation, officials have shut down Southwest 16th Street and 9th Avenue. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

