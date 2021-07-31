POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after a fire broke out at her Pompano Beach apartment.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the Palm Aire complex along South Course Drive, near Powerline Road, at around 4:45 a.m., Saturday.

Firefighters found the woman unconscious on her dining room floor. Officials said she suffered from smoke inhalation.

Paramedics transported the woman to Broward Health North in critical condition.

Crews were able to contain the flames to the victim’s unit. No other units were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

