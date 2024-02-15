FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who went missing in the water after she took off her life vest and jumped off a Yamaha watercraft was located and transported to the hospital, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, off 4060 Galt Ocean Drive in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday afternoon.

According to witnesses and detectives, the woman did not resurface after she jumped in the water.

Rescue units were dispatched to the scene, where they found the woman underwater in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics transported the patient to Holy Cross Health Fort Lauderdale in unknown condition.

Investigators have not identified the woman, and they have not specified how long she was underwater.

