PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been rushed to the hospital with critical injuries following a domestic incident.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to a gated community in the area of Southwest 15 Street and 190th Avenue in Pembroke Pines on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing multiple police and fire rescue vehicles in the neighborhood.

The elderly woman suffered multiple injuries to her face and arms.

Police have taped off part of the neighborhood as they investigate the incident.

A subject is in custody.

