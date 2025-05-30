FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by a dog in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Fort Lauderdala Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 700 block of Southwest 14th Terrace, at around around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a dog bite.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the patient to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police they attempted to intervene when they saw the dog attacking the woman, and as a result, the dog was also injured.

A spokesperson for Broward County Animal Care did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for more information.

