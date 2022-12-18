COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robbery led to shots fired inside of a coffee shop in Cooper City, sending a woman to the hospital, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at Clutch Coffee Bar, located along the 9600 block of Stirling Road, Sunday morning.

Investigators said they received a call about the incident just before 9 a.m.

Authorities said a woman at the shop was robbed and shot.

Responding deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Sunday afternoon, 7News captured a sign on the drive-thru window of the coffee shop informing customers it was “closed until further notice.”

Detectives have not specified what was taken during the robbery, where the victim was shot, or whether she was a customer or an employee, as they continue to investigate.

