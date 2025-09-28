HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An early morning argument triggered trouble in a Hollywood neighborhood, sending a woman to the hospital, police said.

Hollywood Police units responded to a 911 call of a possible shooting along the 2200 block of Madison Street, at around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said what started as a fight led the subject to pull out a gun and open fire, striking the victim.

Paramedics transported the injured woman to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she is listed as stable.

Hours later, cameras captured police vehicles parked at the Melody Apartments along Madison Street, though it’s unclear whether or not the shooting took place at this location.

Detectives said she and the subject possibly knew each other, calling the shooting an isolated case, as they continue their investigation.

