PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is sharing her story, more than three months after, police said, a man intentionall stuck her with a car near a gas station in Pembroke Park, leading police to arrest the driver.

Her left forearm in a brace, Maggie Alexandre spoke with 7News on Friday.

“I’m a firm believer in God’s soul. I know everything happens for a reason, so maybe he was meant to be behind bars,” she said.

“He,” police said, is Kristopher Keith Roman, who is accused of deliberately hitting Alexandre with his vehicle on Sept. 2. The 29-year-old was charged with attempted felony murder.

During Roman’s court appearance on Friday, a judge denied him bond.

“And so, I do find probably cause,” said the judge.

Investigators said the suspect struck Alexandre as she walked toward the Orion Gasoline Station, located at 3990 West Hallandale Beach Blvd., and then took off.

Police responded to the scene at around 2:24 a.m. and found the victim unresponsive with multiple traumatic injuries. Paramedics transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

According to detectives, surveillance footage captured Roman accelerating his 2022 light blue Honda Accord toward the victim and striking her on purpose.

“The vehicle came from the west, off of 40th Avenue, and you can actually hear the tire screeching and the motor’s revving as he basically hit the victim at a high rate of speed,” said Pembroke Park Police Chief Daniel DeCoursey.

“I’d just seen a bright light, and then, the next thing you know, I was just, like, on top of the vehicle,” said Alexandre.

Further evidence, including witness statements and cell tower data, confirmed Roman’s presence at the scene.

“It was intentional because he actually swerved to hit the victim,” said DeCoursey.

Police revealed that days after the incident, Roman filed a delayed stolen vehicle report and had the vehicle repossessed.

Alexandre spent weeks in the hospital and then months rehabbing her legs. She’s been able to stand up, but she still can’t walk.

“I’m still in a wheelchair. I’m able to bend my legs a little bit, not 100% yet,” she said.

Alexandre’s road to recovery will be long, but she’s on her way. She said she’s relieved that the suspect has been captured.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t feel bad if he would have stopped to make sure that I was OK, but he didn’t,” she said. “He backed up and kept on going.”

Pembroke Park Police credited the collaboration of multiple agencies, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Miramar Police, Pembroke Pines Police and the U.S. Secret Service for assisting in the case.

