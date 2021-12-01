LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a series of thefts, as crooks keep creeping on to front porches in Lauderhill and stealing deliveries.

“They drive around, either follow the delivery truck or will find packages, turn back around. One person will walk up to the house while the other parks on the street and waits,” said Sam.

Sam wants to protect her identity. She is one of the victims and has been gathering videos.

“I ended up posting videos on the Nextdoor app, and then a guy on there started sending me videos on the Ring neighbor app,” said Sam.

Each clip appears to show the same car. It looks like an older Toyota Rav4, with both of the back windows busted out.

Sam said that she had seen it in the neighborhood Sunday, and she hopped on her scooter and ran after the vehicle.

“I followed it, started making a bunch of noise, kinda got them a little shook and told them to drop the package,” said Sam.

She said that this has been going on for weeks. With it being the busiest month of the year for deliveries, she wants it to stop.

“I would like to see something happen to them. I want them to get caught. I want this to stop,” said Sam.

If you have any information on who these people may be, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

