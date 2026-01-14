COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coconut Creek have identified a woman found shot to death in a canal more than three decades ago after new forensic evidence led investigators to her family.

The victim, known only as “Jane Doe” since her body was discovered on Sept. 28, 1981, has been identified as Barbara Overby, a 24-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, the Coconut Creek Police Department said.

Officers were originally called to the 6700 block of Lyons Road, where Overby was found dead in a canal.

An autopsy determined she died from gunshot wounds to the head. She had no identification at the time, and the case went unsolved.

Last November, the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office located Overby’s original fingerprint card in its archives.

The fingerprints were entered into the National Crime Information Center database, where investigators received a match.

A detective later located Overby’s father in North Carolina.

Police said the family had not seen or heard from her in 45 years and had only heard unconfirmed rumors that she was living in Florida. Family members provided photographs of Overby to assist investigators.

Detectives are hoping the identification will generate new leads in the cold-case murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coconut Creek police at 954-973-6700. The investigation remains ongoing.

