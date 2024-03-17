TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a shooter after a woman was found dead inside a home in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Tamarac Fire Rescue units responded to a call about a shooting along the 4500 block of Northwest 45th Court received just before 11:45 p.m. on Friday.

Responding deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said they were shocked.

“It’s a surprise for us. We’ve lived here for so many years, and it’s a nice, quiet neighborhood,” said area resident Steve Constantaras.

“It’s terribly surprising, ’cause nothing happens here, not even fender benders,” said area resident Reuel Sherwood.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

