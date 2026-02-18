FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman’s body was discovered in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

7Skyforce hovered above several Fort Lauderdale Police officers as they surrounded a dumpster located next to several single-story apartment buildings near Northwest Second Street and 15th Avenue, not far from the Fort Lauderdale Police Station, Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, officers responded in reference to a dead body just before 7:30 a.m. They pronounced the woman deceased.

Detectives said they are attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident but did not provide further details.

