FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a New Year’s Eve drive on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale that left a woman dead.

Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes, just south of Sunrise Boulevard, at around 6:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said a 28-year-old woman was walking on the highway when an SUV hit her.

Investigators said the victim abruptly left her position along the shoulder lane when the driver accidentally ran into her.

