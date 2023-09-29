FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a collision involving a Publix tractor-trailer and a pedestrian at the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast 15th Avenue.

First responders from both FLPD and the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) rushed to the scene, just before noon, on Friday, where FLFR personnel pronounced the pedestrian, an adult female, deceased.

According to officials, preliminary information suggests that the victim was operating a motorized scooter or wheelchair at the time of the collision. As the investigation unfolds, FLPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit has closed off Northeast 15th Avenue north of Sunrise Boulevard, leading to anticipated traffic delays in the vicinity due to the ongoing police activity.

